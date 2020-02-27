Global  

Nik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano

TMZ.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
It seemed impossible ... but Nik Wallenda did the improbable ... walking all the way across a very active volcano and balancing the entire way on a tightrope. The view looking down on the scorching-hot lava lake was incredible, and it was broadcast…
News video: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano 01:53

 Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano [Video]Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.

Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt [Video]Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt

Nik Wallenda successfully walked across an active volcano on Wednesday. He trained for the stunt in the backyard of his Sarasota home.

Nik Wallenda walks on tightrope across active volcano in Nicaragua

Daredevil Nik Wallenda made jaws drop across the globe Wednesday night when he crossed a steel cable above a Nicaraguan volcano on live television. Wallenda had...
CBS News

'I could fall to my death:' tightrope walker Wallenda readies to cross active volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda fears the worst-possible outcome as he prepares for his latest high wire act - trekking across a live volcano in Nicaragua on...
Reuters

10NewsFirst

10 News First Daredevil Nik Wallenda walked across the crater known as "The Mouth of Hell" in 31 minutes, a feat captured by 17 c… https://t.co/DFHxwSEbD7 19 minutes ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Nik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano via @TMZ https://t.co/YZr0lodBBF https://t.co/UMzIMlmVvV 1 hour ago

shinils

Shinil Payamal #Daredevil walks 1,800 feet tightrope across ACTIVE VOLCANO on live TV (video) https://t.co/42Wucz4j9I #Tightrope… https://t.co/AaP1CDb0JO 1 hour ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones Nik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano https://t.co/T46NugH4SN 2 hours ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across active volcano https://t.co/S1JpkWvihc 3 hours ago

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️🗽 🇺🇸 RT @CBSThisMorning: American daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a tightrope across the crater of an active volcano in Nicaragua, taking half an… 3 hours ago

STcom

The Straits Times Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across active volcano https://t.co/Kwwj0ecyLx 3 hours ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C Nik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano #NikWallenda https://t.co/meVEvXej7L https://t.co/QddUCmElft 4 hours ago

