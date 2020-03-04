Global  

Corey Feldman Calls Cops After 'Wolf Pack' Left at His Door

TMZ.com Thursday, 5 March 2020
Corey Feldman's being threatened and harassed again, just days before the release of his documentary promising to expose child rapists in Hollywood ... at least that's what he thinks, based on a calendar left on his doorstep. Feldman says he called…
News video: Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary 01:14

 Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.' According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams Show' with a security detail because his "life has been threatened since working" on the film. Set to...

Corey Feldman has reportedly said he fears his life is in danger as he prepares for the release of his documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring.

Doodettedoodle

Westcoast Girl Follow back or hit the Road! RT @TMZLive: Corey Feldman is being threatened and harassed again, just days before the release of his documentary promising to expose chil… 3 hours ago

pack_bot

SusPackBot RT @targetpip: Corey Feldman Calls the Cops After Finding a Suspicious Package on His Doorstep https://t.co/tt5b2orqV2 3 hours ago

targetpip

Target Pip Corey Feldman Calls the Cops After Finding a Suspicious Package on His Doorstep https://t.co/tt5b2orqV2 4 hours ago

WaltWhite_man

O'CaptainMyCaptain @TheBonfireSXM @bigjayoakerson @DanSoder Are you guys ready for this? https://t.co/wwi6JckNbR 8 hours ago

KarlaMeggison

Kmeggison ❌ RT @leroy_pompell: Hopefully, Feldman is finally committed to spilling the beans in his March 9th documentary 1st Weinstein, now the other… 9 hours ago

Clifton15Jon

Jon_Clifton RT @pawpawdude: Last Feldman griftfest it was a group of mexicans with a syringe. This Feldman griftfest it's a group of "wolves" with a p… 11 hours ago

pawpawdude

PawPawDude Last Feldman griftfest it was a group of mexicans with a syringe. This Feldman griftfest it's a group of "wolves" w… https://t.co/pKDOKyBf1q 18 hours ago

CarolineForehan

Caroliine0071 RT @JustBeingReagan: So you're telling me that #Coreyfeldman doesn't have security cameras set up at his front door when he claims ppl are… 21 hours ago

