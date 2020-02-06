Global  

Shannen Doherty Wins $2,500 in Insurance Battle with State Farm

AceShowbiz Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The home insurance company is proved guilty of violating a protective order in their battle as the company reveals it'll 'respect and understand' the decision.
Shannen Doherty has been accused of using her terminal breast cancer diagnosis to "garner sympathy" in her legal battle with home insurance officials.

State Farm ordered to pay Shannen Doherty $2,500 for violating protective order in ongoing court battle: docs

Courts have ruled in favor of Shannen Doherty in her most recent case against State Farm.
