Rosie O'Donnell Backs Joe Biden as 'Best Option' to Beat Donald Trump

TMZ.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Rosie O'Donnell's taking her presidential support for Elizabeth Warren and putting it behind Joe Biden -- like it or not -- because she feels he's the best person still in the race who can send Donald Trump packing. It's not necessarily a ringing…
Credit: ABC15 Arizona
News video: The important issues to Valley voters

The important issues to Valley voters 02:21

 Arizona becoming key state in 2020 race.

Trump uses town hall in Joe Biden's hometown to predict he will be the Democratic nominee

Trump joked he had talking points lined up for Bernie Sanders but was surprised to see Joe Biden roar back into front runner status on Super Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Trump hails rival Joe Biden's 'incredible comeback'

Mr. Trump noted that decisions by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to drop out and endorse Biden had electrified the former vice president's campaign
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24

