UFC's 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's Post-Fight Party Plans, Pot & Pizza!!!

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

"Sugar" Sean O'Malley hasn't whooped ass in the Octagon in 2 years ... so how's he gonna celebrate his win Saturday night? POT & PIZZA!!!! 25-year-old O'Malley was one of the UFC's hottest young stars ... but hasn't fought since March 2018 (he… 👓 View full article

