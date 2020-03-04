Global  

Post Malone Reassures Fans He's Not High On Drugs

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Post Malone squarely addressed fans who worried he was in a pharmaceutical tailspin ... saying he's clean as a whistle -- never better. Post performed Friday night at the FedExForum in Memphis and told the crowd he was not using ... no way, no how.…
News video: Post Malone Falls On Stage Mid Show & Worries Fans

Post Malone Falls On Stage Mid Show & Worries Fans 02:16

 Justin Bieber talks about his arranged married. Fans worry about Post Malone. Plus - Demi addresses her relapse in a new video.

Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos [Video]Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos

In Post Malone's first appearance on 'Tattoo Tour,' he said he might get a sword on his face. Well, he did and now he's here to talk about it and all of his other new ink. Join Post Malone as he breaks..

Mark Wahlberg warned Post Malone against getting more face tattoos [Video]Mark Wahlberg warned Post Malone against getting more face tattoos

Mark Wahlberg put his life experience to good use by warning rapper Post Malone against getting more face tattoos.

Post Malone Says He's Not on Drugs After Sparking Concern Over Onstage Behavior

Post Malone says he's not on drugs; he's just having fun at his shows and feeling "f--king fantastic." The 24-year-old rapper had sparked concern among fans...
E! Online

Post Malone Reacts to Speculation That He's On Drugs

Post Malone is responding to the speculation that he’s on drugs after videos surfaced of him acting erratically and falling to the ground during recent...
Just Jared

