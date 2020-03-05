Harvey Weinstein has Floor to Himself, 24-Hour Security at Rikers
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Harvey Weinstein's getting special treatment in jail so far, but it's not necessarily something he wants -- he's being kept isolated and under watch 24 hours a day ... likely until his sentencing. Senior Dept. of Corrections sources tell TMZ ...…
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and...