Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

TMZ.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
James Van Der Beek's looks are so good it's hard to trust him! Here's the 21-year old heartthrob rising to fame as the lead, Dawson Leery, in the 1998 hit drama series "Dawson's Creek" -- starring alongside Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams -- at…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEC - James Calado from Ferrari targets encore at COTA [Video]WEC - James Calado from Ferrari targets encore at COTA

The last snapshot we have from COTA is one of James Calado on the top step of the podium with Alessandro Pier Guidi. It was 2017 and the pair – who took the world title that season – had secured a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Van Der Beek to Star in 'Bye Bye Birdie' Musical in D.C.

James Van Der Beek will be starring in a upcoming production of the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie in Washington, D.C. The 42-year-old actor will be playing the...
Just Jared

Rebel Wilson -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Rebel Wilson's good looks are pitcher perfect! Here is a 21-year-old version of the "Pitch Perfect" star rockin' her curly hair at a scholarship event in Sydney,...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NetZ108

Z108.net James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/r5gSA1arvX https://t.co/Bd4WLXWYWa 26 minutes ago

_I_Know__Right_

I Know, Right? James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/VBZ5LK32T0 https://t.co/qV0Xj3IDAO 49 minutes ago

00CelebNewz00

Cece Lane James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/hUlPEW2X0h 58 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! - https://t.co/nRHxLr2g68 1 hour ago

CashJuliee

juliee cash 💰 James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/5OtSrDsHyY https://t.co/qaCdCD3xTH 1 hour ago

ThExpressOutlet

Celeb Buzz James Van Der Beek — Good Genes Or Good Docs?! https://t.co/ZA86PMiHh2 https://t.co/XABDehQLYF 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com James Van Der Beek — Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/A2YVbz1D3N 3 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes or Good Docs?! https://t.co/JCrMgDjgky https://t.co/hNCoFzsXUA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.