Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face with 95 MPH Fastball

TMZ.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been hospitalized after getting hit square in the kisser with a fastball nearing 100 MPH. The left fielder got up to bat in the first inning Sunday against the Dodgers for a Spring Training game, and…
Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published

Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:52Published


Rangers’ Calhoun hit in mouth by fastball, taken to hospital

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital. The left-handed hitting...
Seattle Times

Rangers' Willie Calhoun hospitalized after getting hit in face with fastball

The 25-year-old outfielder suffered a scary injury in Arizona on Sunday
CBS Sports

KHOMTheTrain

KHOM - The Train Texas Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hospitalized After Being Hit In Mouth By Fastball https://t.co/Cx8cLHIIye https://t.co/4JhUzs4DUu 19 minutes ago

KKountry95

KKountry95 Texas Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hospitalized After Being Hit In Mouth By Fastball https://t.co/6LVte0C4QY https://t.co/amWT1YH0V4 19 minutes ago

domingotavarez_

Domingo Tavárez RT @BNightengale: Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was diagnosed with a fractured jaw when he was hit in the mouth today by an erran… 38 minutes ago

susan_gu3

Suddenly Susan 💙 RT @MikeLerseth: Rough day for #Benicia's Willie Calhoun: Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth b… 1 hour ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face with 95 MPH Fastball https://t.co/v7v0DQluLj via @TMZ 1 hour ago

SBM_Sosa

... RT @TheAthleticDFW: Willie Calhoun's jaw was broken by a 95 mph fastball today. @ThreeTwoEephus tells you how disappointing that is for Cal… 2 hours ago

1025JackFM

102.5 JACK FM RT @TMZ: Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face with 95 MPH Fastball https://t.co/kAYftmfWsI 2 hours ago

newswee81734142

news week RT @CBSDFW: The Texas Rangers confirmed outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the face by a 95-mph fastball during… 2 hours ago

