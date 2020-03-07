Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Tennis Open

TMZ.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The first major sporting event in the United States has been canceled amid concerns of the coronavirus after a local tested positive for the disease and officials declared a public health emergency. The BNP Paribas Open was supposed to start in…
Indian Wells postponed due to coronavirus

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.
Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won’t defend title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...
SportsBoyShawn

Mehedi Hasan Shawon 2020 Indian Wells is cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. They might cancel French Open next 😢 Roger Federer's… https://t.co/BrNQAULN9L 2 hours ago

TheMayoCat

Anthony coucou Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Tennis Open - https://t.co/08NYrTyeUc starbuzz 2 hours ago

WILGOREN

Pete Wilgoren RT @FoxPhil: Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Tennis Open https://t.co/3qSuDZARDf This is big What's Next ? Latest… 3 hours ago

FoxPhil

Phil Shuman Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Tennis Open https://t.co/3qSuDZARDf This is big What's Next ? Latest @foxla 10p 3 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells’ BNP Paribas Tennis Open 3 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/3yqdnqmOA1 The first major sporting event in the United States has been canceled amid concerns of the… https://t.co/enPEdC6oEW 3 hours ago

PhotogChris

