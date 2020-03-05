Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "show 'em what they're missing" flex during farewell tour in England

Lainey Gossip Monday, 9 March 2020
Many media outlets have referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s current trip to England and their final engagements as senior members of the British royal family as their “farewell tour”. It’s not really, of course, but I get it, I get that it sounds better as a story. And it’s not like they’re...
News video: Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie

Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie 01:01

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out together as senior royals for the first time on their farewell tour of the UK. BUzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the update Markle gave on Archie.

