Brian Ortega Slap Aftermath Video, 'I Told You I'd Slap You Like a Bitch'

TMZ.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
TMZ Sports has obtained video moments after UFC star Brian Ortega allegedly slapped a Korean man at UFC 248 ... and you can hear Ortega say, "I told you I'd slap you like a bitch." It all went down in the stands at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on…
