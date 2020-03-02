Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Commonwealth Day in colour-coordinated green

Lainey Gossip Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey is underway. I’ll likely post again about it later but since the first photos are coming in, we’ll get started with early observations. Before Sussexit was announced, Meghan Markle was mostly in neutral colours. Over the last week, as House Sussex return...
Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May

Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May 01:04

 Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May Fashion's biggest night will be held at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4. U.K's 'The Sun' says that Markle will not attend the show with husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex will instead join British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward...

