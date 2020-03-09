Global  

WWE's Daniel Bryan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Ring, It's Nuts!

TMZ.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Did Daniel Bryan's clankers fall out of his outfit during his WWE match Sunday??? YES! YES! YES! The wrestling superstar wore his usual skin-tight briefs for his brawl with Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber in Philadelphia, Penn. ... and it didn't…
WWE Elimination Chamber: Daniel Bryan nearly suffers horrifying injury after being dropped directly on his head

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak had an instant classic to open the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. Many fans knew what a pure wrestling match we were in...
talkSPORT

