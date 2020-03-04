Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Black Widow is still on track for May 1 release date despite coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry

Black Widow is still on track for May 1 release date despite coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry

Lainey Gossip Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
With the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry, one of the biggest lingering questions is what happens to the film release calendar this year. (Again, acknowledging that this is not the most important part of this global story, just the part most relevant to what we cover on this site....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: A Perfect 14 movie

A Perfect 14 movie 01:33

 A Perfect 14 movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A Perfect 14 explores the world of plus-size models fighting to reshape the fashion industry and the beauty standards of society. The film follows the journeys of models Elly Mayday (Canada), Kerosene Deluxe (Netherlands) and Laura Wells (Australia) as...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date: May 1,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3 [Video]Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3

Check out the official trailer 3 for Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the film industry including SXSW

Look, I know this is not the most important part of the coronavirus story. Let’s just acknowledge that now and then talk about the myriad ways the coronavirus...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesRTTNews

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Fears

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus FearsThe release date of James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredZee NewsReutersSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cinesnark

Sarah Marrs Despite coronavirus fears, Black Widow is still on track. https://t.co/MQAKE2COul // @LaineyGossip 6 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/IfFPqZXfgv With the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry, one of the biggest lingering… https://t.co/rOGEC20Jw7 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.