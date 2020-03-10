Tulisa Speaks About Bell's Palsy Struggle Caused by Horse Riding Accident Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During an appearance on 'Loose Women', the former N-Dubz member claims she wants to raise awareness on her neurological condition because of the online trolling she has received. 👓 View full article

