Camilla Luddington Feels So Lucky to Be Pregnant With Second Child

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Expecting a sibling for her daughter Hayden, the 'Grey's Anatomy' actress blames her current condition for her being away a lot from social media in the past few months.
Camilla Luddington is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Matthew Alan!

Camilla Luddington is pregnant again! The 36-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress announced on Monday (March 9) that she and husband Matthew Alan are expecting...
Just Jared

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

While Jo Karev's personal life isn't going so well right now, Camilla Luddington has some very happy news to share. The Grey's Anatomy star is pregnant with her...
E! Online

