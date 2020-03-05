Global  

Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Postponing Due to Coronavirus

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean will be legends of the fall -- Coachella and its headliners are moving to October due to the coronavirus crisis. TMZ has confirmed agents for several acts booked for Coachella have been told…
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:51

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival is likely going to be pushed back from April to October due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The festival promoter Goldenvoice is...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus Fears

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus FearsThe popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reportedly been delayed until October amid growing coronavirus fears. 
Mediaite


notadeb

ɖƈɢɨʀʟ1969 Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Postponing Due to Coronavirus #SmartNews https://t.co/zdpfh6hg4M 2 minutes ago

asapsash

sasha vay RT @TMZ: Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Postponing Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/Ow6HVMLYPF 7 minutes ago

IllinoisJack85

Illinois Jack Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Postponing Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/8Lp1DSijvz via @TMZ 11 minutes ago

