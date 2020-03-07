Global  

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keira Knightley attend Misbehaviour premiere ahead of UK release

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Misbehaviour is a film based on the true story of the Miss World 1970 beauty pageant that took place in London. At the time, the event was the highest rated television programme in the UK and that year’s competition was extra dramatic because of the Women’s Liberation protest and then on top of that...
News video: 'Misbehaviour': Exclusive Interview With Keira Knightley

 Misbehaviour: Exclusive Interview With Keira Knightley - Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the 1970 Miss World competition.

Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour" [Video]Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour"

Keira Knightley said beauty pageants are still prevalent today at the world premiere of &quot;Misbehaviour&quot; on Monday evening (March 9), with society still objectifying women and..

Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks Misbehaviour! [Video]Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks Misbehaviour!

We sat down with Gugu Mbatha-Raw to talk all things Misbehaviour and she told us she can't wait to reunite with the cast at the film's UK premiere! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at..

Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw & More Stun at 'Misbehaviour' UK Premiere!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keeley Hawes, Keira Knightley, and Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie Misbehaviour on Monday (March...
Just Jared

Knightley empowered by 'Misbehaviour'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays 1970 Miss World winner Jennifer Hosten in 'Misbehaviour.' Keira Knightley portrays one of the protesters and says it was 'empowering' to...
USATODAY.com

