'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Arrested for DWI in Texas

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Alex Jones has a fresh DWI case deep in the heart of Texas ... the former "InfoWars" host was busted early Tuesday morning in the Austin-area. Jones was booked around 12:30 AM ... according to the Travis County Sheriff's Department. He was back on…
News video: Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI

Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI 00:33

 Alex Jones was reportedly charged with DWI.

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI [Video]Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published

Alex Jones has tea with Good Housekeeping [Video]Alex Jones has tea with Good Housekeeping

Alex Jones has tea with Good Housekeeping

Credit: Good Housekeeping     Duration: 11:06Published


Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones...
Seattle Times

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.  
USATODAY.com

