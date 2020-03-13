Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Alexandra Grant featured in British Vogue to promote upcoming art exhibits

Alexandra Grant featured in British Vogue to promote upcoming art exhibits

Lainey Gossip Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Alexandra Grant is profiled this month in British Vogue. She is currently prepping several exhibits, including a show in April at the Marfa Invitational in Texas which is a big deal in the art world. She’ll be showing three pieces “inspired by the myth of Antigone”. Interestingly enough, if we’re lo...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.