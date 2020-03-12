Corona Update Bot RT @HotNewHipHop: Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite the sp… 6 minutes ago HotNewHipHop Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite… https://t.co/2Kssls1tdM 6 minutes ago Brian B. Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/0xM3thJB3F via @The Union Journal 3 hours ago sobanosart Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears @TMZ You;ll have to admit it that "he's" not the… https://t.co/KcgqxNoccj 4 hours ago Danielle Malagarie RT @TMZ: Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/w2g0gCqa9e 4 hours ago DIA😎 RT @TMZ: Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/JeL5pr5wh4 5 hours ago HotNewHipHop Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite… https://t.co/jXWzWW7Z9L 6 hours ago K 104.7 Post Malone: Facing Backlash For Playing A Show Despite Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pAVZQjP34y 6 hours ago