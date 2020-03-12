Global  

Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears

TMZ.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus FearsPost Malone was anything BUT POSTponed ... his show in Denver oddly went on despite everything else getting canceled amid fears of widespread of the coronavirus. The rapper's facing tons of heat after performing Thursday night in front of a…
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Post Malone Show Must Go On At Pepsi Center

Post Malone Show Must Go On At Pepsi Center 01:50

 Despite coronavirus concerns, the concert happened on Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever [Video]What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever

So, school is out for the rest of the month. Now what? For parents juggling health fears with logistical concerns, experts have some advice to cure cabin fever.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Nation, AEG expected to suspend all tours, but tonight’s Post Malone show in Denver is still on

Live Nation and AEG are expected to suspend all tours soon, but fans are frustrated that neither promoter will respond to questions about concerts happening in...
Denver Post Also reported by •Billboard.com

Post Malone Berated For Not Canceling Denver Show Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado's bleeding.
HipHopDX

Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @HotNewHipHop: Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite the sp… 6 minutes ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite… https://t.co/2Kssls1tdM 6 minutes ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/0xM3thJB3F via @The Union Journal 3 hours ago

sobanosart

sobanosart Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears @TMZ You;ll have to admit it that "he's" not the… https://t.co/KcgqxNoccj 4 hours ago

Danielle247now

Danielle Malagarie RT @TMZ: Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/w2g0gCqa9e 4 hours ago

DiamondBobo6

DIA😎 RT @TMZ: Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/JeL5pr5wh4 5 hours ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop Post and the venue are facing some serious backlash for going forward with his scheduled concert in Denver despite… https://t.co/jXWzWW7Z9L 6 hours ago

K1047fm

K 104.7 Post Malone: Facing Backlash For Playing A Show Despite Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pAVZQjP34y 6 hours ago

