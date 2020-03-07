Global  

Pete Buttigieg Urges Bernie Sanders Backers to Support Joe Biden

TMZ.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg is urging Bernie Sanders supporters to get on board with Joe Biden, and quickly, because -- clearly referencing the coronavirus response -- he says it's a matter of life or death to defeat President Trump. The former Democratic…
News video: Biden Makes Play For Sanders Supporters

Biden Makes Play For Sanders Supporters 00:35

 Joe Biden is winning the race to become the Democratic nominee for President. Senator Bernie Sanders is on the ropes. Many publications, including Politico, believe that Sanders has no path to victory. On Wednesday his communication director said the campaign would welcome Sanders supporters with...

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:17Published

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden [Video]Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Former Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to rate the U.S response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss his support for Joe Biden.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 09:27Published


Biden pushes for sit-down debate format amid mounting health-related concerns, report says

Bernie Sanders' campaign is accusing Joe Biden of pushing for a sit-down format at the March 15 presidential primary debate in Phoenix, according to a new report...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders plots new strategy to foil Biden and take charge of 2020 race

Bernie Sanders plots new strategy to foil Biden and take charge of 2020 raceBernie Sanders is giving his presidential campaign a “reset” as he goes head-to-head for the Democratic presidential nomination with Joe Biden, amid signs...
WorldNews


MarkOfTheRedX

Humboldt County Happy Warrior for Pete 🎙🐝 RT @TMZ: Pete Buttigieg Urges Bernie Sanders Backers to Support Joe Biden https://t.co/KpF3UaijdE 4 minutes ago

hollers_l

Helen Hollers 🖖🌈🐝🐶🐕🍷🌳🐥🦉🌼 RT @ForLibrarians: New interview! @PeteButtigieg Urges Sanders Backers to Support @JoeBiden https://t.co/hwHGZs8mPV via @TMZ 6 minutes ago

ginaddict1010

Sarah she/her 🍷🐝🍷 RT @Introverts4Pete: "The way Pete sees it, the differences between Biden and Bernie are molehills compared to the mountainous divide acros… 29 minutes ago

OOlere

Onuoha Olere RT @TMZ: Pete Buttigieg Urges Bernie Sanders Backers to Support Joe Biden https://t.co/P6TXtvCOBu 51 minutes ago

