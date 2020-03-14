Global  

Adrien Broner Arrested for DUI In Miami Beach

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Boxing star Adrien Broner was arrested for DUI late Friday night in Miami Beach, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told the 30-year-old former champ was stopped by police around 8:45 PM local time -- and officers quickly believed Broner was under the…
