Coronavirus Cup: Liverpool to be awarded PL title and West Ham stay up

But over in the Telegraph, we learn: “Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the



With top-flight football banned until April 4 at the earliest as the coronavirus bites, fair minds have been pushing their agendas. West Ham United's vice-chairman Karren Brady insists that the Premier League season has to be declared void if no more fixtures are possible. "Sorry Liverpool," says the woman to the table toppers and whose club is only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference. "As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void," says Brady in her Sun column. "Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?" Can we guess? It is, she concedes, "A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years." But robbery is fine so long as it's fair reasonable. But over in the Telegraph, we learn: "Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned… a senior club executive revealed on Friday night that there was little ­opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp's men their first English title for 30 years following what threatened to be the longest suspension of the professional game since the Second World War." An unnamed senior Liverpool FC executive says the Reds win the title because it seems likely they would have won it anyhow. Sport isn't unpredictable. Liverpool won't do a Devon Lock. Liverpool get the the Coronavirus Cup and the other teams get… Well, what? To applaud from their sick beds? There are, of course, financial implications, wages and transfer debts must be paid and there is lost broadcast revenue," says Brady, "lost matchday income but this pales into insignificance as the health and well-being of everyone must come first." To say nothing of the cost of West Ham's relegation from the Premier League, which she doesn't.


