UK Health Minister Matt Hancock puts his advice behind a paywall: Get FREE Coronavirus information from experts

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Coronavirus COVID-19 has replaced Brexit as the media’s focus point. Thankfully, people more versed in such illnesses are here to cut through the to-deadline blather. You can tune into free online course by London’s Imperial College called ‘Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19‘.



Or you could pay to hear the thoughts of UK Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock in the Telegraph.



Many publications have pulled down their paywalls for Coronavirus news.



Update: You can now read Matt Hancock’s words for free. But the free course from actual experts is a better use of your time. 👓 View full article

