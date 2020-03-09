UK Health Minister Matt Hancock puts his advice behind a paywall: Get FREE Coronavirus information from experts
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Coronavirus COVID-19 has replaced Brexit as the media’s focus point. Thankfully, people more versed in such illnesses are here to cut through the to-deadline blather. You can tune into free online course by London’s Imperial College called ‘Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19‘.
Or you could pay to hear the thoughts of UK Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock in the Telegraph.
Many publications have pulled down their paywalls for Coronavirus news.
Update: You can now read Matt Hancock’s words for free. But the free course from actual experts is a better use of your time.
Britain has taken a distinctly different approach to tackling coronavirus from European countries such as Italy, Spain and France. The latter have imposed stringent lockdowns to try to slow the spread..