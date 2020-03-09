UK Health Minister Matt Hancock puts his advice behind a paywall: Get FREE Coronavirus information from experts

Global  

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 has replaced Brexit as the media’s focus point. Thankfully, people more versed in such illnesses are here to cut through the to-deadline blather. You can tune into free online course by London’s Imperial College called ‘Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19‘.

Or you could pay to hear the thoughts of UK Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock in the Telegraph.

Many publications have pulled down their paywalls for Coronavirus news.

Update: You can now read Matt Hancock’s words for free. But the free course from actual experts is a better use of your time.
News video: Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask'

Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask' 01:49

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines plans for protecting the elderly and vulnerable from coronavirus.

