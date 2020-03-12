Global  

President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, 'Relax!'

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
President Trump had a strong message for Americans who are flocking to their local grocery stores and clearing the shelves in a frenzy -- take a chill pill, yo ... please and thanks. DT and his coronavirus team -- including Pence -- hit up the…
News video: Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:52

 President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much

President Trump: “You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy, just relax.” After taking with leaders from grocery companies earlier in the day, Sunday the president urged Americans not to hoard..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:54Published
Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Trump attempts to calm country at WH coronavirus briefing, saying 'no need to hoard' supplies

President Trump told Americans on Sunday that “there's no need to hoard” supplies, amid concerns of potential food or supply shortages as more states and...
Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Saturday (March 14) said that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House due to strong...
