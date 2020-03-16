Global  

Dave & Buster's in California Seeing Less Traffic, Not Closing Just Yet

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Dave & Buster's is a place where kids and adults alike love to play -- which, by and large in Cali, has NOT closed its doors up to this point ... but that could change soon. TMZ spoke to at least 9 different D&B locations up and down…
