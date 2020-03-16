Global  

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence got a rude awakening to cap off her weekend -- cops say a female intruder sauntered right into her crib ... and the way she did it was too damn easy. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman entered JLaw's L.A.-area home…
Intruder Arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles Home

A woman was arrested after walking into Jennifer Lawrence's house on Sunday night. LAPD confirms to E! News that they responded to a trespassing call at 9:15...
E! Online

