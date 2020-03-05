Global  

Wrestlemania 36 Not Officially Canceled, WWE Considering Options

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Wrestlemania 36 has NOT been canceled -- at least not yet -- this according to our WWE sources. There has been a ton of pressure on WWE to call off the April 5 event at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic ...…
Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE [Video]

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly "deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company. The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says that Gronkowski could..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams [Video]

Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams

Liv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:18Published

WWE cancels WrestleMania, all other events in Tampa Bay over coronavirus fears

WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 36, along with all other events in Tampa Bay, will be canceled.  The event, which was slated to be held at Raymond James...
bizjournals Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

WWE set to have six-pack challenge for SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania 36, plus Women’s tag team title news

WWE is just 27 days away from WrestleMania 36 and the card is beginning to get finalised. The main title matches are pretty much all set. We know that Drew...
talkSPORT

