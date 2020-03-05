Wrestlemania 36 Not Officially Canceled, WWE Considering Options
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Wrestlemania 36 has NOT been canceled -- at least not yet -- this according to our WWE sources. There has been a ton of pressure on WWE to call off the April 5 event at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic ...…
WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 36, along with all other events in Tampa Bay, will be canceled. The event, which was slated to be held at Raymond James... bizjournals Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com