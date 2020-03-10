Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are back in LA after holiday in Cuba and Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are back in LA after holiday in Cuba and Costa Rica

Lainey Gossip Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are now in LA after spending just over a week together on holiday in Cuba (where she’s from) and Costa Rica. Ben was seen spending time with his children this weekend while Ana had lunch with friends. According to PEOPLE he was with her in Venice as she was looking for a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica 01:05

 Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben Affleck and new Bond Girl take their love to Costa Rica [Video]

Ben Affleck and new Bond Girl take their love to Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Bond girl Ana de Armas appeared to confirm dating rumours on Tuesday as they were spotted all loved-up on a beach in Costa Rica.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published
Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck for not speaking up about Harvey Weinstein abuses [Video]

Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck for not speaking up about Harvey Weinstein abuses

Actress and activist Rose McGowan has turned on Ben Affleck for not speaking up about disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's abuses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ana de Armas Grabs Lunch with Friends After Romantic Getaway with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is back in Malibu! The 31-year-old Knives Out stepped out for lunch with a few friends on Saturday afternoon (March 14) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS:...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas' Trip to Cuba: New Details Revealed!

By now, you probably are aware that Ben Affleck was spotted in Cuba with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas and new reports claim that they are dating! Now, some...
Just Jared Also reported by •Lainey GossipEntertainment TonightExtraE! OnlineFOXNews.comTMZ.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

brotips

Brotips Slick Benny is ALL the way back. The king has returned. https://t.co/YdLwtyTXVN 10 hours ago

BroBible

BroBible Slick Benny is ALL the way back. The king has returned. https://t.co/xAzXACTand 10 hours ago

honeymoon_faded

pt 💀 @penkontalok Me walking back to the past so that Ana De Armas wouldn’t date Ben Affleck https://t.co/SDbwlXzNCH 1 day ago

AlexKeyman_D

Alex Keyman Ben Affleck And New Girlfriend Ana De Armas Are Back In L.A.! - 2 days ago

chewingbenjamin

bud RT @x17online: Ben Affleck And New Girlfriend Ana De Armas Are Back In L.A.! https://t.co/N4lziAUgGn 3 days ago

x17online

X17online.com Ben Affleck And New Girlfriend Ana De Armas Are Back In L.A.! https://t.co/N4lziAUgGn 3 days ago

CoachFionnlagh

Björkus Smarf RT @ZakKondratenko: Affleck looks like a guy who constantly brings up his high school lacrosse days. If he can bounce back to critical accl… 3 days ago

ZakKondratenko

zak 🗣🍼💜💪 Affleck looks like a guy who constantly brings up his high school lacrosse days. If he can bounce back to critical… https://t.co/zdfeYpVyze 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.