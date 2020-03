🍀🍁 🇨🇦Edward Lander🇺🇸🦅🍀 RT @CTVNews: 'It sucks': Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms https://t.co/y9E769ftQc 11 seconds ago

angelica RT @abc15: JUST IN: Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19. STORY: https://t.co/ESpgeQFw8m #abc15 https://t.co/pqDojQrNfD 14 seconds ago

Ife RT @SkyNewsBreak: Actor Idris Elba says he has self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 adding he has "no symptoms so far" 15 seconds ago

Tony Doong RT @cnnbrk: Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels OK https://t.co/Vt5tqRMTZq https://t.co/5mM7F3wZTQ 48 seconds ago

DjMastaGee Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19 https://t.co/NZ1bolCPbs 1 minute ago

baby g RT @TMZ: Idris Elba Says He Has COVID-19, Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/lL2ZK3D3Dy 2 minutes ago

Mob_i di shrapper™ RT @NationBreaking: BRITISH ACTOR Idris Elba reveals he contracted Covid-19 after being exposed to someone who tested positive, says he is… 2 minutes ago