Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax

Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Sen. Marco Rubio says there's no way the government is gonna implement martial law to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and rumors to the contrary are extremely dangerous!!! We got the Florida Senator Monday at Reagan National Airport, and he…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Marco Rubio discusses coronavirus and China

Marco Rubio discusses coronavirus and China 05:34

 Sen. Marco Rubio discusses China&apos;s grip on medications used in the US

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FULL ROUNDTABLE VIDEO: Sen. Marco Rubio hosts coronavirus roundtable [Video]

FULL ROUNDTABLE VIDEO: Sen. Marco Rubio hosts coronavirus roundtable

FULL ROUNDTABLE VIDEO: Sen. Marco Rubio hosts coronavirus roundtable

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 42:57Published
RAW INTERVIEW: Sen. Rubio discusses Daylight Saving Time bill [Video]

RAW INTERVIEW: Sen. Rubio discusses Daylight Saving Time bill

Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would &quot;make Daylight Saving Time permanent&quot; throughout the entire year, meaning we would not spring forward in March..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @TMZ: Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/UtBOBzuP53 4 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/ZfUdpkZngU https://t.co/UkL8sOdOrI 10 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It’s a Hoax https://t.co/5GTDYQtj1Y https://t.co/6kdc4VeMjf 13 minutes ago

ondu1

Ondu1 Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/ZTf7bRq74k 14 minutes ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax via @TMZ https://t.co/hD1Dj4S2pt https://t.co/cvYmO4PZgO 17 minutes ago

celebbdays1

Celebrity Birthdays Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It’s a Hoax | TMZ https://t.co/d95PZD4f4Y 18 minutes ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax via @TMZ https://t.co/hD1Dj4S2pt https://t.co/jyxzIzvpAe 22 minutes ago

NewsDailyCeleb

Celeb News Daily Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/YVVn5coNd1 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.