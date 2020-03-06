Ms. Loyal RT @TMZ: Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/UtBOBzuP53 4 minutes ago Juank Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/ZfUdpkZngU https://t.co/UkL8sOdOrI 10 minutes ago carlotta harrington Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It’s a Hoax https://t.co/5GTDYQtj1Y https://t.co/6kdc4VeMjf 13 minutes ago Ondu1 Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/ZTf7bRq74k 14 minutes ago Patricia Dempsey Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax via @TMZ https://t.co/hD1Dj4S2pt https://t.co/cvYmO4PZgO 17 minutes ago Celebrity Birthdays Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It’s a Hoax | TMZ https://t.co/d95PZD4f4Y 18 minutes ago Patricia Dempsey Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax via @TMZ https://t.co/hD1Dj4S2pt https://t.co/jyxzIzvpAe 22 minutes ago Celeb News Daily Sen. Marco Rubio Says Martial Law Is Not Happening, It's a Hoax https://t.co/YVVn5coNd1 23 minutes ago