Vanessa Hudgens Says Coronavirus Killing People is 'Inevitable?'
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Here's Vanessa Hudgens telling the world how she really feels about the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine -- feelings she probably should have kept inside her head. Vanessa, apparently already bored in quarantine, decided to do a makeup…
With so many stars heeding the recommendation to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus strain that leads to COVID-19, they're posting far less from events and sets and much more from the comfort of their homes. Vanessa Hudgens, for...
Cardi B's Coronavirus remix rocks iTunes, Vanessa Hudgen's drama over her coronavirus comment on Instagram and Miley Cyrus, John Legend, and more hold virtual music sessions. These are the top stories..