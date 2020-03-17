Global  

Tom Brady to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $30 Mil Per Year!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
TB to TB. Tom Brady is going to the Tampa Bay Bucs -- with a deal that will pay him $30 MILLION per season, so says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It still sounds like Tom has some Is to dot and Ts to cross, but it's essentially a done deal at this…
Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer? 00:27

 Future Hall of Fame New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has announced he will NOT be returning to New England next season.

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Tom Brady agrees to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in landmark NFL free agency move, per reports

Tom Brady didn't have to wait long to find his next stop in the NFL. The former New England Patriots QB is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Get used to seeing Tom Brady in pewter.
