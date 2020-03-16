Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Reese Witherspoon Condemns Journalist Who Judges Her for Not Talking About Her Assault Sooner

Reese Witherspoon Condemns Journalist Who Judges Her for Not Talking About Her Assault Sooner

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
In a new interview, the Bradley Jackson depicter of 'The Morning Show' opens up about being 'assaulted' and 'harassed' during her days as a young actress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

An insult inspired Reese Witherspoon to create her own company [Video]

An insult inspired Reese Witherspoon to create her own company

An insult meant to drag Reese Witherspoon down actually inspired her to shatter a glass ceiling. In a new “Vanity Fair” profile of the actress-turned- mogul, Witherspoon says she noticed in 2012..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his Instagram followers to "ignore the morons" and instead follow expert advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.