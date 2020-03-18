Global  

Nelly Says Kevin Durant's Coronavirus Test Proves 'Nobody's Exempt'

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Nelly says Kevin Durant's positive coronavirus test is a real REALITY CHECK for the world -- because it proves "nobody's exempt" when it comes to COVID-19. "Our thoughts and our strengths are with him," the hip-hop star told us in Calabasas ...…
News video: Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 01:03

 Durant revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets superstar stated he's "feeling fine".

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report [Video]

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. This..

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

​Although the league didn't name the affected players, Durant confirmed his diagnosis to The Athletic.

