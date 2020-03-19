34-Year-Old CA Man Dead of Coronavirus, Recently Visited Disney World
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () A 34-year-old man has died in California after testing positive of coronavirus just days ago, and 2 weeks after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida ... TMZ has learned. Jeffrey Ghazarian from Glendora, CA, died Thursday…
Occurred on March 14, 2020 / Tel Aviv, Israel Info from Licensor: "Tel Aviv District Police received a report of a 47-year-old man from Tel Aviv suspected of violating quarantine. Police officers were able to track the man down on and arrested him after he refused to go return to quarantine."
Mexico’s first coronavirus death is a 41 year old man who earlier this month went to a massive concert by Swedish rock band Ghost in Mexico City. Billboard.com Also reported by •Reuters India •allAfrica.com •bizjournals •Reuters