2 LA Lakers Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, More To Be Tested

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart just posted a vid on social media announcing he has tested positive for COVID-19 ... despite not showing any symptoms. "I'm okay, I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms," Smart said in the video Smart pleads…
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests Positive, More Than 2 Dozen Out Sick

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests Positive, More Than 2 Dozen Out Sick 00:50

 At least one NYPD officer has tested positive for coronavirus and more than two dozen others are out sick.

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published
Coronavirus Update: Experts Offer Tips On How To Stay Positive As Long Island Sees Drastic Increase In Cases [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Experts Offer Tips On How To Stay Positive As Long Island Sees Drastic Increase In Cases

There's been a drastic increase in coronavirus cases on Long Island as more test sites open up. As some residents remain quarantined, experts share useful tips on how to stay positive and hopeful..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Two players from the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for coronavirus. The team was tested after it was confirmed that four players from...
Just Jared

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, team says

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA franchise said on Thursday, and have been quarantined under the care of the...
Reuters

