Los Angeles Going On 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, 'Safer At Home'

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Los Angeles is implementing what seems to be inevitably coming for the rest of the U.S. sooner than later -- a 24-hour mandated quarantine for all residents to help "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus pandemic. L.A. residents will no longer be…
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: 50 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in L.A. County; Officials Halt Commercial, Residential Evictions Amid Crisis

50 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in L.A. County; Officials Halt Commercial, Residential Evictions Amid Crisis 02:21

 Los Angeles County is enacting a temporary moratorium on commercial and residential evictions to protect residents and business owners alike from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis as 50 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread [Video]

LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Los Angeles will turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary homeless shelters in a ramped up effort to house people on the streets vulnerable to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:43Published
California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:33Published

Movie Theaters in New York City & Los Angeles Ordered to Close Because of Coronavirus

All movie theaters in New York City and Los Angeles have been forced to closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los...
Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournalsThe MerkleFOXNews.com

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities warned consumers Saturday about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsNPR

Tupinchepollo12

Jesus RT @TMZ: Los Angeles Going On 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, 'Safer At Home' https://t.co/vT44cq4Mps 31 seconds ago

dubvLIVE

DubV RT @dubvNOW: Los Angeles Going On 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, 'Safer At Home' https://t.co/agKcinty6w 24 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Los Angeles Going On 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, 'Safer At Home' https://t.co/agKcinty6w 27 minutes ago

