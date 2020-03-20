Global  

Evangeline Lilly on Refusal to Self-Isolate: Some People Value Freedom Over Their Lives

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
While WHO urges people to stay at home and practice social distancing, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress wants others to make sure leaders not using coronavirus crisis to grab more power.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Crises Are A Test Of Brands’ Soul: GroupM’s Norman [Video]

Crises Are A Test Of Brands’ Soul: GroupM’s Norman

VIA BEETCAM -- People can learn a lot from a crisis. And we can also learn a lot about businesses. In this video interview with Beet.TV, Rob Norman, senior advisor to GroupM, the world's largest media..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

aerosnith

Emma Liu RT @ComicBookNOW: LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly’s Refusal to Self-Isolate https://t… 4 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Evangeline Lilly on Refusal to Self-Isolate: Some People Value Freedom Over Their Lives https://t.co/ynD0q8oipD https://t.co/GHyWMLEjqy 5 hours ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly’s Refusal to Self-Isolate… https://t.co/OuZVao34nt 5 hours ago

bvslayer2

Kenny Zelaya RT @UPROXX: Evangeline Lilly is facing backlash over her refusal to self-isolate, and her additional remarks on coronavirus https://t.co/gA… 7 hours ago

tvsotherworlds

TV's Other Worlds LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim's COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly's Refusal to Self-Isolate https://t.co/nhZQRvoL1C 11 hours ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! LOST: The Internet Reacts to Daniel Dae Kim’s COVID-19 Diagnosis and Evangeline Lilly’s Refusal to Self-Isolate… https://t.co/gEf8uIndN8 11 hours ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Evangeline Lilly Faces Backlash For Refusal To Self-Isolate, Additional Commentary https://t.co/iD39jVS0hg 12 hours ago

UPROXX

UPROXX Evangeline Lilly is facing backlash over her refusal to self-isolate, and her additional remarks on coronavirus… https://t.co/MlmOOGuIiV 12 hours ago

