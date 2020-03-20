Evangeline Lilly on Refusal to Self-Isolate: Some People Value Freedom Over Their Lives
Friday, 20 March 2020 () While WHO urges people to stay at home and practice social distancing, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress wants others to make sure leaders not using coronavirus crisis to grab more power.
