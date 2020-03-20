Global  

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Classic 'Shaun of the Dead' Scene in Coronavirus PSA

Friday, 20 March 2020
Weeks after memes from the 2004 Edgar Wright movie were shared online by fans as the world fights the pandemic, the two stars team up to offer a revised version of their famed Winchester scene.
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost deliver Shaun Of The Dead-style coronavirus message

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost revisited one of their most famous films to deliver a message about social distancing in the time of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just Jared

