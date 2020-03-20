Global  

Language Software Sales Spike Due To Coronavirus, Tom Hanks Diagnosis

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
People across the globe are learning new languages to pass the time at home ... and one language software company says Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis triggered a spike in sales. Here's the deal ... honchos at Rosetta Stone, Babbel and Duolingo…
News video: Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis 00:55

 Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, Elba revealed that Tom Hanks inspired him to come forward with...

