Celebrity Social Media, March 20, 2020

Friday, 20 March 2020 () Sean Penn appeared (remotely) at Anderson Cooper’s Town Hall to talk about relief efforts for Covid-19 – this clip has made its way around Twitter. Sean doesn’t sound particularly well-spoken in that clip, so I searched out a longer segment because anyone can stumble over their words on live TV (CNN...
Demi Moore’s birthday message for ex-husband Bruce Willis The stars got married in November 1987, and they had three daughters together during their marriage, before divorcing in October 2000. The ‘Die hard’ star turned 65-years-old on March 19th, and the actress posted a heartfelt birthday...