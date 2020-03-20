Global  

Ariana Grande Seeking Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Ariana Grande urgently needs court-ordered protection from an obsessed fan ... we've learned she just filed for a restraining order. The "7 Rings" singer filed legal docs Friday seeking a temporary protective order from the man who was arrested…
News video: Ariana Grande fan arrested for alleged trespassing

Ariana Grande fan arrested for alleged trespassing 00:44

 A fan of Ariana Grande has been arrested at her home, after allegedly trying to deliver a love letter to the singer.

Hollywood Therapist Had Requested 2nd Restraining Order Against 'Obsessed' Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Killing Her [Video]

Hollywood Therapist Had Requested 2nd Restraining Order Against 'Obsessed' Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Killing Her

A celebrity Hollywood therapist who died after an apparent fall from a three-story balcony had an expired restraining order against an ex-boyfriend suspected of killing her, according to the Los..

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, E! News can confirm. The...
E! Online

Ariana Grande Obsessed Fan Busted After Disturbing Visit to House

Ariana Grande's gotta be wondering how an obsessed fan made it all the way to her front door before cops were called to track him down on her property. Law...
TMZ.com

