'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The coronavirus has officially infiltrated Bachelor Nation ... Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for COVID-19. Colton just announced his test results Friday on his social media ... the 28-year-old 'Bachelor' star and former NFL player says…
Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.
The National Basketball Association has suspended all its remaining games after a player on the circuit tested positive for coronavirus. "A player on the Utah... RTTNews Also reported by •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •The Sport Review
