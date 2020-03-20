Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus

Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic is giving new meaning to the March tradition of cutting down nets ... beaches across Los Angeles County are making sure no one plays volleyball. L.A. County workers are busy cutting down volleyball nets across the Santa…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns

LA County Follows City's Lead In Closing Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus Concerns 02:53

 And on Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors joined the city of L.A. in closing all bars, clubs, gyms and movie theaters until further notice. Restaurants will still be allowed to serve take out and delivery.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County fight against coronavirus [Video]

Palm Beach County fight against coronavirus

Based on a directive from the governor, all beaches in Palm Beach County are closed.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:57Published
Florida governor expected to close beaches, non-essential businesses in Palm Beach County [Video]

Florida governor expected to close beaches, non-essential businesses in Palm Beach County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially close all beaches and non-essential businesses in Palm Beach County on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases

The novel coronavirus keeps the entire world in its grip. In Los Angeles County, the current situation looks anything but promising, with further restrictions to...
The Merkle

Coronavirus Update: Monroe County’s Parks, Beaches, Libraries Still Open

Despite coronavirus concerns in the rest of the state, Monroe County officials announced that its parks, beaches, and libraries remain open.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/rSDGy3FGV7 https://t.co/t9Cb4mjSyD 11 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus - https://t.co/3WimNre540 #starbuzz 16 minutes ago

ElishaBenson4

🦋 Basic Alisha 👑🦋 RT @TMZ: Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/dNWLjY00xm 21 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus - https://t.co/XBE6NIBjia 33 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/97BDd3uB7v 36 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/O2QywUOoL9 https://t.co/mwRuv9pBQm 43 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/fxeR3mB61i 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.