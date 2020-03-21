Global  

Rob Gronkowski Loses His Damn Mind On WWE's SmackDown

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The Gronk era of WWE is officially here!!! Rob Gronkowski made his first appearance on SmackDown on Friday ... and the dude went BONKERS right out of the gate!! Gronk's BFF Mojo Rawley grabbed the mic at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and…
News video: Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event

Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event 01:16

 Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...

