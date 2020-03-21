Global  

Kenny Rogers Dead at 81

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Country music legend Kenny Rogers died Friday evening at his home, surrounded by his family. Kenny was under hospice care at the time of his passing ... according to a rep for the singer, who also says Kenny died of natural causes. The County Music…
News video: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81 01:07

 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

