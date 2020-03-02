Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option

AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option

Macworld Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Free third-party antivirus is often a tradeoff. You receive only basic protection—a term that means different things to different companies—as well as semi-regular “encouragement” to upgrade to a paid suite.

AVG AntiVirus Free for Mac offers very basic protection, but isn’t too terrible about encouraging upgrades. The suite protects against viruses, secures your desktop email, your web browsing, and that’s it. Those are the essentials, however, which go a long way to keeping your computer safe.

IDG

AVG AntiVirus Free for Mac when you first start the app.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rengren

Fredrik Rengren AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/1PvbCQanAg 3 days ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/oV8N1IUIEJ 3 days ago

applestreem

Apple Streem AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/KKOZAJZRqz https://t.co/KzR7U7sHOj 4 days ago

ultimate15red

Ultimate15red RT @macworld: AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/RF0DCgAs5f https://t.co/hIj1fwaYus 4 days ago

GerardoRiojasR

Gerardo Riojas AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/BH5KygpXDu https://t.co/41uFBzxJWT 5 days ago

macworld

Macworld AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/RF0DCgAs5f https://t.co/hIj1fwaYus 5 days ago

ChidumOsobalu

Obinna [WindowsInsider MVP] RT @allmacworld: AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/sgqqJb1VnV 5 days ago

allmacworld

Macworld.com AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: A good free option https://t.co/sgqqJb1VnV 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.